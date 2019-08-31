Families adopt pets for the night as part of slumber party event

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri are having a ‘slumber pawty’ event to allow families to take home a pet for the weekend.
This is an effort for the humane society to let families try a night or two for those hesitant to adopt.
Brendon Gill said that this was a great opportunity to try out having a pet to see if he is ready for a forever pal.
"I've always wanted a dog," Gill said. "I'm going to see if I can take care of one."
Heartland News talked with a woman who was spending time there with a dog as well. She said she was a good opportunity to see how the dog interacts.
"We're able to know how the dog is going to act and everything if we are going to adopt," Barbie Baldwin said.
This also gives a chance to the animals to experience a home like and take a break from a life at the shelter.
"It gives them a great mental break," Humane Society of SEMO Jennifer Sokolowski said. "It's very stressful in this environment for them. For them to be able to be out of the shelter and have that mental break is very important for their health."
This is the very reason Adam Brown stopped by to take one for the night. He feels it's beneficial for them
"We wanted to give the dogs a break from being inside the kennels and give them a place to go, give them a home and let them feel what it's like to have that," Brown said.
About a dozen pets were taken home for the night in the first few hours after opening on Saturday, August 31.
