Egyptian Electric sending 6 linemen to aid in restoring power after Hurricane Dorian

(KFVS) - A Heartland electric company is sending six linemen to central Florida to help restore power after Hurricane Dorian.
Hurricane Dorian, which is expected to be a category 4 storm, will make landfall in the Bahamas on Monday and skirt up the east coast.
Widespread power outages are expected.
Egyptian Electric is sending Matt McElroy, Tyler Atchison, Aaron Richards, Tim McBride, Andy Ahner and Ronnie Gill to Peace River Cooperative in central Florida.
