Carbondale police investigating shooting near SIU campus

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 300 block of East Hester Street off campus just before 10 p.m. on August 30, 2019.
According to police, the victim, a student, received non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect is alleged to have driven away in an unknown vehicle. No additional suspect information is available at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).
We will continue to update this developing story.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.