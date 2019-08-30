Woman accused of driving drunk with young grandchildren, open bottle of brandy in car

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman was arrested Thursday night after police say she drove more than twice the legal limit with her two young grandchildren in the car.
Officers say they pulled over 42-year-old Dorothy Moss on Adams Ave. near Boeke Rd. because her temporary plate was not on file.
They say Moss’ grandsons, ages six and one, were in the back seat.
Police say they could smell alcohol, and Moss had glassy eyes and slurred speech.
When asked if she had anything to drink, officers say Moss told them she had some E&J Brandy about 30-40 minutes prior.
They say Moss failed several field sobriety tests and had a BAC of .179.
Police say they found an open, nearly empty, 375mL bottle of E&J Brandy in the center console of the car.
Moss’ nine charges include OMVWI with a BAC of .15 or more, two counts of neglect, altering a temporary plate, driving without insurance, and open container.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.