What you need to know Aug. 30

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, Aug. 30.
Today will be sunny, dry and warm for much of the Heartland.
Brian Alworth says high temperatures will range from 85 to 90.
This morning there is a slight chance of shower or an isolated storm in our northern counties.
Overnight, skies will be partly cloudy, but an overall perfect evening for high school football games.
The Labor Day weekend is looking to be warm and mostly dry.
Their is a slight chance for an occasional line of showers or thunderstorms in the northwestern counties.
Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to 90 with overnight lows in the 60s.
- Police believe the man wanted in connection with a crash and “deadly incident” on I-55 was given a ride out of the Oak Ridge and Old Appleton area.
- A Tennessee woman has been arrested after her 3-year-old was found with second and third degree burns.
- Unsure where Hurricane Dorian is going to land over Labor Day weekend, many Florida residents faced a sense of helplessness as they prepared for what President Trump said could be an “absolute monster” of a storm.
- Southeast Missouri State University football takes the win in the War for the Wheel against Southern Illinois University.
- Video doorbell company Ring partners with more than 400 U.S. law enforcement agencies to make it easier for authorities to access user videos.
- Dozens of escaped pigs on the loose for a month were caught thanks to a trail of hot dog buns.
- Alex Trebek is back at work as host on “Jeopardy!”.
- President Trump announced and formally recognized the establishment of the United States Space Command on Thursday.
