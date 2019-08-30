What you need to know Aug. 30

Today will be a beautiful summer day. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
By Marsha Heller | August 30, 2019 at 4:07 AM CDT - Updated August 30 at 4:07 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, Aug. 30.

First Alert Weather

Today will be sunny, dry and warm for much of the Heartland.

Brian Alworth says high temperatures will range from 85 to 90.

This morning there is a slight chance of shower or an isolated storm in our northern counties.

Overnight, skies will be partly cloudy, but an overall perfect evening for high school football games.

The Labor Day weekend is looking to be warm and mostly dry.

Their is a slight chance for an occasional line of showers or thunderstorms in the northwestern counties.

Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to 90 with overnight lows in the 60s.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

  • Dozens of escaped pigs on the loose for a month were caught thanks to a trail of hot dog buns.
  • Alex Trebek is back at work as host on “Jeopardy!”.
  • President Trump announced and formally recognized the establishment of the United States Space Command on Thursday.

