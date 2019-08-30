Warm this evening with a few isolated storms west

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday Evening Heartland. We are seeing partly cloudy skies and warm conditions across the area this afternoon. A few isolated showers are beginning to form just to the west of the Heartland. These showers and isolated thunderstorms will move across our far western counties this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Madison and Reynolds Counties until 8PM. Temperatures will remain rather warm this evening across the Heartland.