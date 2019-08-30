Warm this evening with a few isolated storms west

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday Evening Heartland. We are seeing partly cloudy skies and warm conditions across the area this afternoon. A few isolated showers are beginning to form just to the west of the Heartland. These showers and isolated thunderstorms will move across our far western counties this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Madison and Reynolds Counties until 8PM. Temperatures will remain rather warm this evening across the Heartland.
Saturday will be partly cloudy and warm. Highs temperatures will reach the middle to upper 80s. The warm and mainly dry weather looks to continue through the rest of the Holiday weekend with highs reaching the upper 80s and lower 90s Sunday and Monday.
