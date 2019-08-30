U.S. 45/Joe Clifton Drive to close in Paducah for roadway rehabilitation

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A section of U.S. 45/Joe Clifton Drive in the Carson Park area of Paducah will close to traffic starting on Tuesday, September 3.
U.S. 45/Joe Clifton Drive (28th Street) will be closed from the Jefferson Street intersection at mile point 10.343 extending northward to the intersection with Laclede Avenue/H.C. Mathis Drive at mile point 10.802 for major roadway rehabilitation.
Through a cooperative agreement with the City of Paducah, there will be a marked detour via Jefferson Street, 21st Street, and U.S. 60-Business/Park Avenue. Local access will be maintained via side streets.
This roadway rehabilitation project will require Monroe Street, Madison Street, Harrison Street, Clay Street and Trimble Street be closed where they intersect U.S. 45/Joe Clifton Drive.
Once this section of U.S. 45/Joe Clifton Drive is closed, the contractor will demo the existing roadway. Two outside bike lanes will be added with one travel lane in each direction and a center turn lane. This new traffic configuration will provide wider travel lanes, improve traffic flow, and improve safety by reducing the number of rear-end crashes.
The target completion date is October 15, 2019.
