Union Co. deputies looking for vehicle that hit a house, left the scene

COBDEN, Ill. (KFVS) - Deputies are looking for a vehicle they say hit a house and left the scene.
According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, they’re investigating a hit and run that happened on or around the night of August 25. They say an unknown vehicle, possibly a truck, left the road and hit a house in the Skyline Drive area of Cobden.
Deputies say the house had substantial damage and vehicle left the scene.
If you have any information, you’re encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at 618-833-5500. You can remain anonymous with your information.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.