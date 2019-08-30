MSHP plans extra patrols for the holiday weekend

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Heartland is gearing up for a huge holiday weekend and a farewell to summer.
Lots of events are planned all over the Heartland, drivers are already on the move and law enforcement wants to make sure everyone stays safe.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is expecting a lot of traffic this weekend that’s why they plan to have extra patrols.
According to TripAdvisor, Friday will be the busiest travel day for folks who are leaving for the holiday weekend.
However, they say roads will be even busier Monday as people return from their vacation or are out shopping.
Sgt. Clark Parrott with MSHP said that’s why they plan to have extra patrols all weekend.
“We have officers that are going to be working 12-hour shifts on all road ways in southeast Missouri doing hazardous moving operations. What they are looking for is bad passing, speeding, failure to maintain a single lane. They will also be assisting motorist," said Parrott.
He said patrols like this are standard for big holiday weekends because they know the roads will be packed with locals and out of town drivers.
