Mo. Emergency crews searching for missing 4-year-old boy

Authorities in Raytown, Mo. said the boy wandered off from his home early Friday morning. (Source: Raytown Fire Protection District)
By Marsha Heller | August 30, 2019 at 6:14 AM CDT - Updated August 30 at 6:19 AM

RAYTOWN, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews in Raytown, Missouri are searching for a 4-year-old boy who went missing during storms early Friday morning, Aug. 30.

According to the Raytown Fire Protection District, crews are going door-to-door searching for the boy named Joseph.

Authorities report the young boy wandered off from his home on Richards Dr. around 2:40 a.m.

The National Weather Service reports storms were pushing through Raytown, a suburb of Kansas City, when the boy wandered off from his home.

