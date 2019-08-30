Meth investigation leads to recovery of stolen property

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A joint drug investigation leads investigators to drugs and stolen property in western Kentucky.
The McCracken County and Graves County sheriff's offices say they were working together on a methamphetamine investigation.
The investigation led deputies to Old Lovelaceville Road in McCcracken County on Thursday, Aug. 29.
Deputies recovered a Caterpillar skid-steer that was stolen from Paducah and an Exmark Zero-Turn mower that was stolen from a business in Graves County.
According to Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden, drugs are typically linked to other crimes.
"All this illegal drug activity is responsible for a lot of the crimes we're seeing in our area," Hayden said in a video posted on the department's Facebook page.
McCracken County Captain Jesse Riddle said the offender will face charges for trafficking methamphetamine and charges in connection to the stolen property.
