McCracken Co. couple facing drug, stolen property charges

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A couple was arrested on Thursday, August 29 following a traffic stop and the execution of a search warrant.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, their joint investigation with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office revealed Matthew Rankin was trafficking in methamphetamine and was in the Lebannon Church Road area of McCracken County.
Detectives got a search warrant for his home on Old Lovelaceville Road.
They say Rankin and Angela Russell were seen at the intersection of Lebannon Church Road and Old U.S. Highway 45 in Rankin’s truck. Both were arrested after detectives say they found about 15 grams of crystal meth, marijuana and a digital scale when they searched the truck.
While searching Rankin’s home on Old Lovelaceville Road, detectives found and seized more meth, marijuana, paraphernalia, a stolen Caterpillar skid steer, a stolen Exmark commercial zero turn mower and a stolen 9mm handgun.
According to detectives, the skid steer and handgun were both reported stolen out of McCracken County in separate incidents. They said the Exmark mower was one of two that had been reported stolen out of Graves County in late April 2019 from the Kubota Dealership on U.S. Highway 45.
The recovered stolen property was estimated at about $42,000.
Detectives say Rankin was on felony probation for drug and weapon offenses at the time of his arrest.
Both Rankin and Russell were arrested on various drug and stolen property charges and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Detectives are working to try to find additional property.
