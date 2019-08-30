Labor Day is a retailers holiday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Labor Day is often a signal to the end of summer but some people use it as a time to get the best deals.
This is the 125th year Labor Day will be celebrated in the United States.
The holiday was created to celebrate America’s workers and what they have done to shape our country.
But, over the years the holiday has also come to mean something else to Americans ... sales.
According to Forbes, the best deals will be found for home appliances, mattresses and patio furniture.
The manager of The Mattress Guys in Cape Girardeau said she’s not sure why holiday weekends mean sales, but they have to stay competitive.
“Several people call and ask if there is a sale going on for the holidays and there are several people who came in and said they would come back around Labor Day,” said Jamee Henson, store manager at The Mattress Guys.
Henson said they stay open on holidays because for some families that’s the only time they are able to get out and make big purchases like mattress.
