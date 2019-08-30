1 injured in 3-vehicle crash on Rte. 37 in Johnson Co.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash on Route 37 on Thursday, August 29.
According to Illinois State Police, at around 3 p.m. 33-year-old Matthew Guldbrandsen, of Goreville, was driving a black 2001 GMC pickup south on Route 37, about a half-mile north of Carraway Lane, behind a gray 2016 Ford Fusion driven by 58-year-old David Cedar of Marion.
Troopers say Cedar was turning left into a drive on Route 37 and stopped to wait on oncoming northbound traffic to pass before turning.
They said Guldbrandsen failed to stop and hit the rear of Cedar’s car. His vehicle then entered the northbound lane and hit a white 2007 GMC box truck head-on.
The driver of the box truck, 40-year-old Chad Adams of Du Quoin, was taken to an out-of-state hospital with “non-life-threatening” injuries.
Guldbrandsen was cited for failure to reduce speed for an accident.
The investigation is ongoing.
