Heartland Football Friday Week 2 on 8/28

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Heartland Football Friday week 2 kicks off on Friday, August 30 on Heartland News at 10.
Missouri
Thayer at Hayti (Game of Week)
Miller Career Academy at Caruthersville
Valle at St. Vincent
Webster Groves at Jackson
Malden at NMCC
Vashon at Sikeston
Grandview at Scott City
East Prairie at Kelly
Illinois
Anna-Jonesboro at West Frankfort
Carbondale at Murphysboro
Look for scores and highlights with Todd Richards on Heartland Football Friday at 10.
