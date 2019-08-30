Heartland Football Friday Week 2 on 8/28

Heartland Football Friday
By James Long | August 29, 2019 at 11:01 PM CDT - Updated August 29 at 11:08 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Heartland Football Friday week 2 kicks off on Friday, August 30 on Heartland News at 10.

Missouri

Thayer at Hayti (Game of Week)

Miller Career Academy at Caruthersville

Valle at St. Vincent

Webster Groves at Jackson

Malden at NMCC

Vashon at Sikeston

Grandview at Scott City

East Prairie at Kelly

Illinois

Anna-Jonesboro at West Frankfort

Carbondale at Murphysboro

Look for scores and highlights with Todd Richards on Heartland Football Friday at 10.

