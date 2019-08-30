First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

A warm, (mostly) dry pattern looks to be with us through the upcoming holiday weekend. The only possible fine print would be an occasional line of showers or thunderstorms trying to move in from the northwest, brushing our northwestern counties from Ellington northeast toward Mt. Vernon. This looks possible today and Saturday. Our southeastern counties look not only dry, but mainly clear. Temperatures look to be pretty close to ‘average’ for late summer…with highs about 85 to 90, and lows in the 60s. Dew points continue to creep up a bit…and should be in the upper 60s to around 70 through the weekend, keeping it moderately humid.