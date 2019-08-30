First Alert: Beautiful summer day

(KFVS) - Break-out the sunglasses for a beautiful sunny summer day.
Brian Alworth says today will warm with temperatures ranging from 85 to 90.
Much of the Heartland will be dry. There is a slight chance for showers or an isolated storm in our northern counties.
Overnight, skies will be partly cloudy, but an overall perfect evening for high school football games.
The Labor Day weekend is looking to be warm and mostly dry.
Their is a slight chance for an occasional line of showers or thunderstorms in the northwestern counties.
Temperatures will be average for late summer. Highs will be in the upper 80s to 90 with overnight lows in the 60s. Humidity will be moderate.
