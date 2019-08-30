Father found asleep, toddler walking in the street in Sikeston, Mo.

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A Sikeston, Missouri man is facing charges after his toddler was found walking in the street.
Sikeston DPS officers were called to the area of School and William Streets for a report of a toddler walking in the road on Thursday, August 29.
Officers found the approximately 1-year-old child who was extremely dirty with a dirty diaper, according to DPS. The toddler was not being supervised.
The father was found sleeping in a house. Officers said he first denied having the child in his care, but later admitted he was supposed to be supervising the child.
Phillip Arnold of Sikeston was taken into custody and charged with abuse or neglect of a child and endangering the welfare of a child.
Bond was set at $25,000.
The child was taken into protective custody.
