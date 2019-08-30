2 charged in Mayfield, Ky. area burglary

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Two men are facing charges after a reported burglary in Mayfield, Kentucky according to the Graves County Sheriff's Office.
The burglary happened on KY 121 North, just north of Mayfield on Friday afternoon, August 30.
A witness was able to take a picture of the vehicle before it left the scene. The witness is a friend of the property owners.
The vehicle was later located by a Mayfield police officer in the 800 block of S. 13th Street in Mayfield after taking some items .
A deputy interviewed the suspects and each man blamed the other.
The owners came and identified they items taken.
David Hogg, 51, of Mayfield was charged with 2nd Degree Burglary. Gilberto Huaroco, 60, was also charged with 2nd Degree Burglary.
The Graves County Sheriff’s Office thanks the witness and the Mayfield Police Department.
