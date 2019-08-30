Cape Splash prepares for end of 2019 season

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Labor Day usually signals the end of the summer for pools and water parks and Cape Splash is no exception.
The water park will close for the 2019 season on Labor Day.
The director of Cape Splash said this summer started out kind of slow because of all of the rain and flooding we experienced.
He said the month of August has been really good for business and they are excited for the final weekend.
“Some years we are dead and some years we are really busy. I think this weekend we’ll be really busy because the temperatures are a mid-80s low-90s and its not supposed to be too humid," said Robert Shanahan, director of Cape Splash.
Cape Splash is running on their shortened hours, they are open Saturday from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Sunday from 12 pm. - 6 p.m. and Monday from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Next up is their doggy swim day coming up on September 22, 2019.
