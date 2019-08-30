4 arrested in 2 separate drug investigations in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Four people were arrested in two separate investigations on Thursday, August 29.
In the first investigation, detectives pulled over a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado at around 6 p.m. on Thursday.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, they pulled the truck over on U.S. Highway 45 for traffic violations near the McCracken County and Graves County line.
Detectives said they first saw the truck at a gas station where they saw a woman passenger who appeared to be under the influence of meth.
During the stop, detectives say they saw illegal drugs being thrown from the window of the vehicle.
According to the sheriff’s office, while they were detained, both Pannell and Cunningham appeared to be under the influence of drugs.
They said they found what they saw thrown out of the window and determined it was a baggie of crystal meth.
Detectives also seized $5,042 in cash from Pannell, which is believed to be proceeds from illegal drug sales.
Gregory G. Pannell, 37, of Mayfiled, was charged with reckless driving, no operators license, failure to produce insurance card, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance - first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Chrystal Cunningham, 38, of Mayfield, was charged with tampering with physical evidence, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance - first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication - controlled substance.
Both were taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
In a separate incident on Thursday, at around 6 p.m., detectives say they were parked in a business parking lot near the U.S. Highway 45 and Lebannon Church Road intersection and saw a silver car pull up next to them and park.
Detectives said they saw the driver, identified Michael P. Hayes roll down both front windows and look around, scanning the area.
According to the officers, they saw Hayes get a clear, plastic baggie containing illegal drugs and hold it in his hand while continuing to look around and scan the area.
A short time later, they say a mini-van pulled up behind Hayes’ car and Gregory C. Marshall get out and approach Hayes’ window. Detectives said they saw a hand-to-hand exchange of illegal drugs and money between the two.
The officer got out of the car and identified themselves. They took Hayes and Marshall into custody.
According to the sheriff’s office, it was determined Marshall had a baggie of synthetic marijuana, which is what detectives saw Hayes sell him.
Detectives said Hayes had three children in the backseat of his vehicle during the transaction.
Michael P. Hayes, 42, of Mayfield, was charged with trafficking in synthetic drugs - first offense and wanton endangerment - second.
Gregory C. Marshall, 44, of Mayfield, was charged with possession of synthetic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both were taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
