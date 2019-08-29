What you need to know Aug. 29.

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, Aug. 29.
Expect sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 80s.
But, this morning could feel a bit chilly.
Lisa Michaels says temps will be in the 50s this morning across the Heartland.
This evening will be mostly clear.
However, after midnight into the early morning hours, northern and northwestern portions of the Heartland will have a small chance of seeing isolated rain or storm with a front just to our north.
The rest of Friday will be partly cloudy with temps in the 80s.
The holiday weekend looks mostly dry, but northern counties could see an isolated shower or storm. The storms don not look severe if they move in.
- Illinois State Police activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for a woman last seen traveling on Interstate 57 in Pulaski County.
- Forecasters say Hurricane Dorian could turn into a category three storm and hit Florida over the Labor Day holiday weekend.
- The number of people killed by drivers running red lights has hit a 10-year high, and AAA is urging drivers and pedestrians to use caution at traffic signals.
- Prescription drugs laces with fentanyl is showing up in southeast Missouri, according to an undercover officer with the SEMO Drug Task Force.
- Authorities say they seized 15 pounds of meth in the largest single drug bust in McCracken County, Kentucky.
- A Florida man, once caught mowing his lawn naked, wants his teaching job back.
- Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey will join the University of Texas as a professor who this fall will teach in the university’s Department of Radio-Television-Film.
