We are watching our northwestern counties for scattered storms

The evening hours look warm, but nice and dry. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible late tonight into the morning hours on Friday in our northwestern counties. That will be the area with the best chance for a few more scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday afternoon and evening too. Farther southeast your are in the Heartland the better chance you will stay dry tonight and Friday. The holiday weekend still looks warm, with low rain chances. Again best rain chances over the weekend will be in our northern counties.