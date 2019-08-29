One arrested for armed robbery, three others sought

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police are investigating an armed robbery reported on Sunday, Aug. 25.
Officers responded to the call on the 600 block of East College St. at 4:21 p.m.
Two victims reportedly told police that four suspect approached them and one showed them a handgun.
The armed suspect then took property from one of the victims.
The suspect took off on foot from the area.
Carbondale Police said their investigation lead them to one of the suspects, an 18 year old Carbondale man.
On Wednesday, Aug. 28, Quantez McGee was arrested on an armed robbery charge and booked into the Jackson County Jail.
Investigators said they have learned about two of the three additional suspects being sought.
Police describe one of the suspects as a black male last seen wearing a white t-shirt and multi-color shorts.
The second suspect is described as a black male with a long dreadlock like hairstyle and last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a hood.
Carbondale Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about the armed robbery is asked to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS (2677).
