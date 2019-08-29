Murray State recognized as a ‘Best Bang for the Buck’ university by Washington Monthly

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Washington Monthly’s 2019 College Rankings highlights Murray State University as a best value for students seeking a college degree.
Murray State led all Kentucky public higher education institutions in the publication’s South region “Best Bang for the Buck” rankings.
The rankings are based on targeted metrics regarding social mobility: eight-year graduation rate, metrics associated with number of Pell Grant recipients and their graduation rates, first generation student enrollment and performance on ACT/SAT assessments, median earnings, net price of attendance for families earning up to $75,000 and loan repayment statistics.
The University’s emphasis on student completion is recognized with this accolade for excellent quality and a best value for those earning a Murray State education.
“We are committed to providing an impactful, educational experience that positions our students well for professional and personal success following graduation,” said Murray State University President Dr. Bob Jackson.
The ranking follows another recent national accolade as Murray State was recognized as one of “America’s Best Colleges” by Forbes for the 12th consecutive year.
The University is projecting significant increases in the number of incoming freshmen, graduate and transfer students for the 2019-20 academic year.
