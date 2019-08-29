Mother arrested after 3-year-old hospitalized with severe burns

DRESDEN, Tenn. (KFVS) - A Tennessee woman has been arrested after her 3-year-old was found with second and third degree burns.
The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office was asked to do a welfare check on Thursday, August 29 at a home east of Dresden.
Deputies found the child with the severe burns to his face and back.
Statements at the scene were taken that another small child poured hot water on the 3-year-old by accident on Tuesday.
The child was taken by medical helicopter by to a regional hospital.
Due to the fact the child was not taken for treatment, the mother, Catherine Kay Maiullo, 28, was arrested on charges of child abuse and neglect.
