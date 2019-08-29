Mo. health officials are warning people at risk to get vaccinated for Hepatitis A

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri health officials are boosting efforts to vaccinate more people for Hepatitis A.
Since the Hepatitis A outbreak started almost two years ago, Missouri has seen more than 400 cases and counting.
"It’s very easy for somebody to be a food care worker and not wash their hands completely after going to the bathroom. It just takes that one from hand to mouth to touch and you’re infected with it, so it can be very easily spread and fast,” said Julie Flieg, a communicable disease nurse in Ste. Genevieve County, Mo.
Common symptoms for Hepatitis A include having dark urine, a fever, no appetite, stomach pain and diarrhea.
Here is the list of counties in southeast Missouri that have cases of Hepatitis A in the last two years according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services:
- Butler - 108
- Cape Girardeau - 4
- Carter - 20
- Dunklin - 14
- Madison - 1
- Mississippi - 1
- New Madrid - 2
- Pemiscot - 4
- Reynolds - 5
- Ripley - 10
- Scott - 35
- Ste. Genevieve - 3
- Stoddard - 37
- Wayne - 6
Nathan Ellgren is live at 10 to tell us where the highly contagious liver disease is spreading.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.