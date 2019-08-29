MISSING: Endangered Missing Person Alert activated for woman traveling I-57

PULASKI COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police (ISP) District 13 in Du Quoin have activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for a woman last seen traveling on Interstate 57 in Pulaski County.
The alert was issued for 72 year old Sharon K. Oliver on Wednesday, Aug. 28.
According to ISP, Oliver has a condition that places her in danger.
ISP said Oliver was last seen at 5:13 p.m. traveling southbound on I-57 near Ullin in a black 2018 Chevrolet Impala with a Texas license plate KXY1253.
Authorities believe Oliver is traveling to El Paso, Texas.
Oliver is described as a white female, 5 foot 5 inches tall, 125 pounds, has black hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Oliver is asked to contact the Illinois State Police District 13 in Du Quoin at 618-542-2171 or to call 911.
