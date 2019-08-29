Marshall Co., Ky. deputies make another Fentanyl arrest

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies made another arrest in a “Xanax bar” investigation.
Nathaniel Erickson was charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking in controlled substance, more than 10 grams Carfentanil or Fentanyl derivatives; possession of marijuana; two counts of possession of controlled substance, second degree - Anabolic steroids; and two counts of illegal possession of legend drug.
He was taken to the Marshall County Jail.
According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, August 28 at around 9 a.m., deputies were dispatched to an area business in reference to a possible drug overdose. They said the symptoms of the victim appeared to be similar to the victims from overdoses at Kentucky Dam Marina on Aug. 25.
Detectives responded to the hospital and determined the victim had taken Xanax pills.
They say they contacted the Graves County Sheriff’s Office to continue the investigation and found more Xanax pills suspected to also contain Fentanyl.
Detectives were to get and issue a search warrant in Marshall County where they say they recovered anabolic steroids, edible marijuana “gummies” and legend drugs.
The investigation is ongoing and detectives said more charges are possible.
If you have any information, you can contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 270-527-1333.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.