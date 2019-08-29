Manhunt ends after kidnapping suspect found hiding in corn field

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - State police say that manhunt for a man accused of kidnapping a woman and child ended Thursday in a field near Highway 231.
It all started Wednesday in Daviess County when sheriff’s deputies say the two suspects tried to abduct a nine-year-old on Keenland Parkway. They say the girl got away and her mother called police.
Deputies spotted the suspect’s van and chased them into Spencer County where the vehicle crashed in a corn field. A woman and three-year old were also in the van, telling deputies they were forced inside.
Francis Wilkins was arrested last night, but Robert Chilcoate ran off.
Chilcoate was arrested after hiding from police in a corn field on Highway 231. The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office used drones and helicopters and got help from Indiana State Police troopers to find him.
The women, who spotted Chilcoate on Thursday, decided to follow him until police arrived.
Chilcoate is facing two charges of kidnapping and a charge of attempted kidnapping in Kentucky and one case of resisting arrest in Indiana.
