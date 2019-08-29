$20.7M federal grant will replace 40 rural Mo. bridges

“Missouri’s infrastructure, specifically bridge infrastructure, has been a key focus for our administration since day one. This grant continues the momentum we’ve gained in recent months to invest in infrastructure improvements,” Governor Parson said. “Missouri’s farm-to-market roads are critical connections to Missouri’s highways, railways, and waterways, allowing our farmers to compete in the global marketplace. The bridges that will be replaced as a result of this grant would have posed obstacles to that connectivity had they been further weight restricted or closed.”