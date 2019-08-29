1 injured following two-vehicle crash in Johnson County

By James Long | August 29, 2019 at 6:39 PM CDT - Updated August 29 at 6:39 PM

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One person was injured following a crash in Johnson County, Illinois on Thursday, August 29.

It happened on Route 146 at Route 37 around 1:22 p.m. according to Illinois State Police.

A preliminary investigation showed a Ram pickup failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a Kenworth semi.

The 79-year-old driver of the pickup from Pekin, Ill. was taken by EMS to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The other driver from Buncombe, Ill. was not injured.

The investigation continues.

