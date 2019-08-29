1 injured following two-vehicle crash in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One person was injured following a crash in Johnson County, Illinois on Thursday, August 29.
It happened on Route 146 at Route 37 around 1:22 p.m. according to Illinois State Police.
A preliminary investigation showed a Ram pickup failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a Kenworth semi.
The 79-year-old driver of the pickup from Pekin, Ill. was taken by EMS to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The other driver from Buncombe, Ill. was not injured.
The investigation continues.
