Gov. Pritzker requests federal disaster declaration for 2019 flooding

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has officially requested a federal disaster declaration to be issued for several counties due flooding in Illinois since February 2019.
The request made Thursday, Aug. 29 comes after the state’s disaster assessment was concluded.
Gov. Pritzker said he would make the disaster declaration request.
Documentation by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA), the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and affected communities was included in the request.
Gov. Pritzker requested Individual Assistance (IA) for 22 counties and Public Assistance (PA) for 32 counties.
The following are counties in the PA request: Alexander, Jackson, Union, Randolph, St. Clair, Monroe, Madison, Adams, Bureau, Calhoun, Carroll, Cass, Fulton, Greene, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, Jersey, Knox, La Salle, Lee, Mercer, Morgan, Peoria, Pike, Randolph, Rock Island, Schuyler, Scott, Stephenson, Tazewell, Whiteside and Winnebago.
The following are counties in the IA request: Alexander, Jackson, Union, Randolph, Madison, Monroe, Adams, Calhoun, Carroll, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, Jersey, Knox, Mercer, Peoria, Pike, Rock Island, Whiteside, Winnebago and Woodford.
If approved for a federal disaster declaration, residents and businesses affected by historic flooding would be allowed to apply for grants and loans to assist with storm-related expenses and losses.
According to Gov. Pritzker’s office the following documentation was part of the federal disaster declaration request:
- More than $69 million in direct losses, including over $8.2 million in losses for individuals and $61 million in losses for units of state, county and local governments. This does not include other economic impacts, such as lost wages, lost business revenue, and lost tax revenues for impacted governments.
- More than 1,000 miles of roadway and bridges were damaged or left inaccessible, affecting some of the most vulnerable populations. Many still are. This disruption forced residents to travel up to two hours to receive healthcare or basic necessities like groceries.
- More than 1,400 homes and 2.1 million people were impacted by this flood event. At least 42 homes were destroyed, 178 sustained major damage, 419 were listed as having minor damage and another 708 were impacted by rising floodwaters.
- An SBA Survey Team identified 76 businesses and non-profits with major impacts from this disaster and 217 with minor impacts, which directly impacts the amount of tax revenue available for affected communities to devote to recovery, making federal assistance all the more necessary.
For more details on Illinois’ storm response click here.
Gov. Pritzker’s office said Illinois has not received a federal disaster declaration since 2013.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.