First Alert Thursday Outlook

We’re in for what looks to be an extended period of warm, mostly quiet weather in this area…with only small chances of rainfall from systems passing mainly to our north. The first such system will be knocking on our northwestern doorstep after midnight tonight…but the complex should weaken quickly as it moves into our region during the wee hours. Another complex may threaten by Friday evening….but the best chances of rain look to stay to our north. Otherwise it will be seasonably warm/hot with gradually increasing dew points/humidity levels as we get into the holiday weekend.
Beyond the short term high pressure aloft looks to keep things mainly dry and seasonably hot even through much of next week….with highs near 90 and lows near 70…and not much chance of rain. As hurricane Dorian moves into Florida and the southeastern states this weekend someone will get heavy rain, but right now it looks like the remnants of Dorian will get shunted off to the east of our area. But stay tuned.
