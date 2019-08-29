First Alert: Cool morning before sunny mild summer afternoon

(KFVS) - Lots of sunshine expected on Thursday, but temperatures will be a little chilly this morning.
Lisa Michaels says temperatures will be in the 50s this morning across the Heartland.
Later we will warm up to the mid 80s.
This evening will be mostly clear before clouds move in overnight.
After midnight into the early morning hours, northern and northwestern portions of the Heartland will have a small chance of seeing isolated rain or storm with a front just to our north.
The rest of Friday will be partly cloudy with temps in the 80s.
Temperatures and stickiness will climb into the Labor Day Weekend. Rain chances remain low but there is chance northern counties could see an isolated shower or storm. The storms don not look severe if they move in.
