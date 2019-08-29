Driver arrested for meth, other drugs after traffic stop

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An early morning traffic stop in McCracken County, Kentucky leads to the arrest of a Paducah man.
At approximately 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27, a McCracken County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Bridge St. and Irvin Cobb Dr.
During the stop, the deputy believed the driver was allegedly impaired and in possession of drugs.
Deputies said they found approximately five grams of suspected methamphetamine, various prescription pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
The driver of the vehicle, Nicholas Shaw, 38, was arrested and booked into the McCracken County Jail.
Shaw was charged with the following:
- Improper turning
- Operating on suspended license
- DUI 3rd offense
- Trafficking in methamphetamine > 2 grams
- Possession of controlled substance 2nd degree
- Possession of controlled substance 3rd degree x 2
- Prescription controlled substance not in proper container
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
