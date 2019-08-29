Crews battle house fire near Portageville, Mo.

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple fire departments battled a single story house fire South of Portageville, Missouri on Wednesday, Aug. 28.
Crews were called to the home located on Highway YY at approximately 5:54 p.m.
According to Portageville Rural Fire, heavy smoke could be seen coming from Portageville before firefighters arrived to the scene.
When crews arrived they report 70 percent of the home on the North side was involved with heavy smoke and flames.
Crews battled the fire defensively to keep it from spreading. At approximately 9 p.m. crews had the fire extinguished.
Portageville Rural Fire said all the residents made it out of the home safely.
Crews from Gideon and Wardell assisted Portageville Rural Fire crews with manpower and water.
