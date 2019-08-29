Coolest Morning of the Week

Temperatures even cooler this morning with the 50s across almost all the Heartland. Today will be another sunny day with temperatures a bit warmer in the mid 80s.
Tonight, it will be mostly clear. However, after midnight into the early morning hours, northern and northwestern portions of the Heartland will have a small chance of seeing isolated rain/storm with a front just to our north. This should not impact most of the Heartland.
Partly cloudy skies and average temps in the upper 80s will take us into the holiday weekend. Mainly looking to stay dry, but northern counties could see an isolated shower/storm not looking to be severe if they move in.
-Lisa
