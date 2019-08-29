Caretaker admits to using using elderly person’s credit cards

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A caretaker in western Kentucky has admitted to using an elderly person’s credit cards.
The investigation by the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office showed between May and August of 2019, Ashley Robinson, 41, of West Paducah, Ky. used the victim’s credit cards for personal use ending in thousands of dollars in charges.
Detectives were able to verify that the fraudulent purchases were completed utilizing surveillance footage, receipts and other means.
On August 29, Robinson was interviewed and admitted to having used the cards according to the sheriff’s office.
Robinson was arrested and charged with two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.
