Cape Girardeau city leaders say SportsPlex is paying off

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -After two years, Cape Girardeau city leaders said the SportsPlex is dominating, and they’re not just talking about sports.
The city hoped this indoor sports complex would bring in enough money to pay for itself in five years. The director of the Parks and Recreation department said, they are already well ahead of schedule.
Julie Jones with Parks and recreation is talking about the more than $700,000, the SportsPlex in Cape brought in from July 2018 to June 2019. That’s $150,000 more than the previous fiscal year.
“The numbers speak for themselves,” Jones said. “The actual overall participation and expectation from both revenue and expenditures we’re ahead of schedule.”
Jones explained why they are hitting such high numbers.
“We’re seeing a regional draw and people love to come and play sports here plus we’re a new facility we’re kind of a new facility on the block and everyone wants to see what we got,” Jones said.
Supervisor Heather Davis showed off one of six basketball courts that draw teams and their families from all over the country.
“We give everybody a place to go that if they enjoy sports this is some where they go year-round now,” Davis said. “The SportsPlex has helped Cape not only with people eating at our restaurants and stay at our hotels but also locally it gives everybody a place to go to get training.”
Jones said they are going to continue to aim high.
“Filling in more dates producing more events if there is a way we can trim expenditures and potentially bring in more revenue and out of town guest,” Jones said.
The building cost the city $12 million to build.