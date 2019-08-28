16-year-old arrested after armed robbery in Harrisburg, Ill.

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - A juvenile was arrested and detained following an armed robbery investigation in Harrisburg, Illinois on Tuesday, August 27.

According to police, around 2:22 a.m. officers responded to the report of an armed robbery outside of a business in the 300 block of Commercial Street.

A person told officers he had just been robbed at gunpoint.

The victim gave police a description of the vehicle and license plate information.

Officers found the suspect and made a traffic stop. The 16-year-old from Jackson County, Illinois was arrested.

No injuries were reported.

The Harrisburg Police Department was assisted by the Saline County Sheriff’s Office.

