Woman warns pet owners after she was contacted by scammer while searching for missing dog

COLERAIN, Ohio (FOX19) - A Colerain woman has a warning for pet owners after she says she was tricked by a scammer to believe her missing dog was found.
Sandra Webb says her two dogs are like her babies.
She says on Aug. 11 her dog Molly came back to the front door, but her 18-year-old Border Collie mix, Cody, never returned so she and her neighbors searched around the block for him the entire night.
“Nobody has seen him. He just disappeared," she said.
The past 15 days she has posted fliers in the neighborhood and posted pictures on social media desperately hoping someone would find Cody and offered a $500 reward.
On Monday, she got the message she had been waiting for.
“I got a text - it was a weird number. He said he had my dog and wanted to get him home to me and he understands there’s a reward, but if I would be willing to give him $40 dollars he would give me back my dog.”
Her excitement was replaced with caution when she got another message from the mystery number asking her send the money through PayPal before he returned Cody.
“I said ‘just meet me. I will give you the money. There’s a bigger reward,’" Webb said.
Webb says when the man threatened to give Cody to another family she decided to call police.
Police say the number has been used before in a similar scam, but while the number is the same, the names have changed.
Webb says she’s glad she caught on to the scam before she lost any money, but believing that her lost dog was found is even more painful.
“You look at it and you go ‘I know it’s a scam,’ but your heart says ‘maybe he’s got my dog,’” she said.
Police say the scammer has used the names John Krammer and Charlie Sims and the investigation is still ongoing.
