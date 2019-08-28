What you need to know Aug. 28

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, Aug. 28.
Light fog is possible in some parts of the Heartland this morning.
Lisa Michaels says it will also be cooler with temperatures in the low to upper 60s.
A wonderful day is in store with sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 80s. There is less moisture in the air, making it feel pleasant today.
We can expect sunny skies with below average high temps in the mid 80s during the rest of week through the weekend.
It will start to feel more humid this weekend. There are very small chances of an isolated shower Sunday. That threat will be greater in our northern counties.
- Students showed up to the “Cool Kids Against Bullying” club at Jackson Senior High School.
- Paducah Police are looking through surveillance video to help them identify suspects in a series of vehicle thefts.
- Upgrades are coming to the Carbondale Amtrak station.
- A local group wants to keep young women in the classroom every week of the month, so they’re making a unique but needed donation to Heartland schools.
Two Marine Corps veterans in Utah, who served in Afghanistan together, still love to go hiking, even though one lost his legs in a combat injury.
A 17-year-old in Charlotte, N.C. decided to use the long lines for the new Popeyes chicken sandwich for something productive.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.