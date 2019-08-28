Western Ky. authorities to hold news conference on recent meth, Fentanyl arrests

WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The McCracken and Marshall County Sheriff’s Offices will hold a news conference on Wednesday, August 28 at 2 p.m.
The agencies will release information about recent methamphetamine and Fentanyl arrests and seizures in the two counties.
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office warned the public of illegal pills circulating in the area that look like “Xanax bars," but contain Fentanyl.
Deputies said Xanax bars are popular among youth who experiment with pharmaceutical drugs and asked parents to talk to their preteens and teens about the dangerous drug.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.