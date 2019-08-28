Tonight will be the coolest night of the week

If you thought it felt good this morning, temperatures will be even a little cooler as your wake up on Thursday. Lows tonight will drop into the 50s in many areas. Lots of sunshine expected on Thursday, but temperatures will be a little warmer and it will be slightly more humid. With that said, it will still be very nice for late August. Highs will top out in the mid 80s. Temperatures and stickiness will climb into the Labor Day Weekend. Rain chances remain low but present over the weekend.