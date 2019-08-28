Suspect wanted after dog shot, almost paralyzed

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Trigg County Animal Control is asking for the public’s assistance following a shooting involving a small dog.
Officials said a dachshund named Coco was shot.
The dog was found on Aug. 22 around 1 p.m. bleeding in the owner’s front yard on Linton Rd. Near Lock E Rd.
Coco was taken to Little River Veterinary Clinic for emergency care.
Officials said the bullet almost paralyzed the dog.
Coco is recovering according to officials. The final diagnosis depends on the dog’s ability to walk properly on her read legs.
Officials said nerve damage is the main concern.
Anyone wishing to donate to Coco’s medical bill, please contact Little River Veterinary Clinic at 270-522-4445.
Anyone with information is asked to call Animal Control Officer Davis at 270-350-8209.
