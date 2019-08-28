Southeast Missouri State Missouri names Vice Provost

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Effective, Sept. 1, Dr. Doug Koch, vice provost of academic programs and services at the University of Central Missouri (UCM), will begin his position as the new vice provost at Southeast Missouri State University.
University officials said the vice provost will act as a liaison to the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) and the Missouri Department of Higher Education.
This includes managing academic affairs that affect student success, experiential and innovative learning, undergraduate research and scholarship along with several other areas.
In his new role, Dr. Koch will develop strategic and innovative partnerships with the University’s vice presidents, deans, faculty, students, staff and committees, and be a member of, or serve as the Provost’s liaison to, several standing committees according to university officials. He also will represent the Provost in his absence.
“I am excited to have the opportunity to work alongside the faculty, staff, and students at SEMO again,” Koch said. “Southeast has always been very student centered with excellent faculty and staff who are committed to student success. The people and the student-centered focus at Southeast are why I wanted to return. I believe the experiences I have gained as a vice provost, my strong commitment to shared governance and my ability to work collectively with others to solve problems align well with the Southeast philosophy and culture."
University staff said Koch has a background working in higher education. He was a professor and vice provost of academic programs and services at the University of Central Missouri for two years. Koch has also been professor and associate dean of the College of Health, Science, and Technology, and chair, professor and associate professor of the School of Technology at UCM.
This is not Koch’s first time working at Southeast either. He previously served as an instructor, assistant professor, associate professor and interim chair of the University’s former Department of Industrial and Engineering Technology from 2003-2012.
