Southeast Missouri State Missouri names Vice Provost

“I am excited to have the opportunity to work alongside the faculty, staff, and students at SEMO again,” Koch said. “Southeast has always been very student centered with excellent faculty and staff who are committed to student success. The people and the student-centered focus at Southeast are why I wanted to return. I believe the experiences I have gained as a vice provost, my strong commitment to shared governance and my ability to work collectively with others to solve problems align well with the Southeast philosophy and culture."