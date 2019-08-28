Sight seers, Corvette owners recount muscle car parade in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - People lined the streets of downtown Cape Girardeau Tuesday August 27 to watch hundreds of Corvettes drive in from all over the country.
Cape is the last pit stop for the 700 muscle car caravan as they journey to the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
For many in attendance the event was an sensory overload with numerous sights, sounds and people to make the Corvette caravan a cherisable experience.
Things kicked off with a parade down Broadway street, and Michael Archer says each muscle car was well taken care of.
“Tons and tons of corvettes. Lot’s of them,” Archer said. “It was awesome. It was very interesting and it gave me something to do.”
Then the hundreds of corvettes parked downtown so everyone could get a closer look including Raj Cheruku, a student from India who attends Southeast Missouri State University.
“Back in our country it’s mostly motorbikes. We don’t get a chance to see a car rally, especially all of the vintage cars,” Cheruku said. "I’ve seen license plates from all over the country. From California, from Missouri, from Illinois.”
The mix of muscle cars showcased a spectrum of colors and special features, and almost every model was present from the classic 1950′s corvettes to the latest releases.
“Well this a 1959 corvette. They started making them in ’53. It’s the stock color of frost blue and it’s got the red interior. This as it sits it’s a triple crown winner.,” said Brad Kasten.
Kasten enjoys telling younger generation more about his classic corvette. Sebastian Ramsey thinks the ’59 stands out among the crowd.
“This has a nice bit of design and texture to it,” Ramsey said. “It’s different from a lot of the newer cars you see they tend to just have the one solid color all over it or maybe a strip or two."
Truman Horn worked at both the St. Louis and Bowling Green, Ky. corvette factories and believes he has been the first to drive many of vehicles off the line.
“Yeah I retired from there 35 years ago. I did welding and repair work,” Horn said. "Back in 1953 the corvette was a little six cylinder. Yup a lot of difference now. It’s hard to believe they’ve changed that much.”
There is another chance to catch the Corvette caravan the morning of Wednesday Aug. 28.
The hundreds of cars will line up at West Park Mall before they hit the road for the National Corvette Museum in Kentucky.
“I would like to be down there when they’re there,” said Horn. “It’s beautiful. The museum is huge and they have every make in there, every year. It really is something to see.”
