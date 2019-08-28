Police investigating Check into Cash robbery in Paducah, Ky.

Police investigating Check into Cash robbery in Paducah, Ky.
An employee told police a man came into the store and pointed a gun and demanded money
By James Long | August 28, 2019 at 6:54 PM CDT - Updated August 28 at 7:02 PM

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah, Kentucky police are looking for a suspect in connection to a robbery.

It happened at Check into Cash in the 2900 block of Jackson Street on Wednesday, August 28.

An employee told police a man came into the store and pointed a gun and demanded money.

The man left the store with the cash.

The suspect is described as a man, 5-feet 5'9", thin build and wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt and black hat.

The suspect was wearning an orange hoodie and black hat (Source: Paducah Police Department)
The suspect was wearning an orange hoodie and black hat (Source: Paducah Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550. Information also may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip 411).

An employee told police a man came into the store and pointed a gun and demanded money (Source: Paducah Police Department)
An employee told police a man came into the store and pointed a gun and demanded money (Source: Paducah Police Department)

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.