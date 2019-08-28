Paducah Police investigating vehicle thefts

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah Police are looking through surveillance video to help them identify suspects in a series of vehicle thefts.
Officers say someone's taking valuables, including handguns, out of unlocked vehicles.
They also want to remind residents to lock their cars and trucks at all times and keep valuable items out of view.
Anyone that has surveillance video that could be beneficial to the investigation is asked to contact the department at (270) 444-8550
